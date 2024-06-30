A 6-year-old girl is hospitalized at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo after she was bitten in the face by a dog last night at a friend’s house.

The little girl knew the animal

The animal had already become familiar with the little girl in the past. Despite this, when the little girl started playing with him, the dog bit her on the cheek, also damaging her jaw.





Immediately rescued, the little girl was taken by helicopter ambulance to the nearest specialized hospital available. The animal, an Amstaff breed, was immediately taken by the ATS veterinarians to the Lodi kennel for observation.

Surgery for the little girl

In the following hours, the little girl had to undergo surgery on her facial bones. The operation was successful and was performed at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where she had been transported by helicopter in emergency last night.

The cosmetic reconstruction surgery will only take place in the next few days and will most likely require multiple operations.

Doctors, however, explained that, given the type of attack he had suffered, the situation could have been even worse.

