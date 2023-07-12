Lodi, 44, dies while working in the sun to draw signs: struck down by the heat

He fell ill while working on the street in Lodi, where the “perceived” temperatures were close to 40 degrees. This is how a 44-year-old worker died, who was in charge of tracing the road signs.

The man was immediately rescued by his colleague and was transported in a few minutes to the emergency room of the nearby Maggiore hospital. However, any attempt to revive him was in vain and the man was declared dead. The cause of death was related to the strong heat that has been felt in the city for days.

“A tragedy as absurd as it was avoidable,” said the general secretary for Pavia and Lodi of the Cisl, Elena Maga. “First of all, there is an Inps circular which clearly states that above 35 degrees centigrade, in construction, layoffs can be triggered without problems. Then, under the sun, this season, work on asphalt and concrete should be questioned and managed absolutely differently. You shouldn’t always go to the dead end in extreme situations to change things. We should do time articulation in a different way. Work at night ”, she added, promising a questioning to ascertain whether the rules have been respected. “We will not let this mourning go unnoticed”.

“You can’t die at work from too much heat,” he denounced Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left. “In the hottest hours, all precautions are taken to avoid tragedies such as that of Lodi. These days we are facing a wave of abnormal heat and unbearable levels. Perhaps it is the case that in the hottest hours all useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies such as the one that happened today in Lodi”.