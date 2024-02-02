Lodge Hungary, a scary process. There are many who are at risk for those lies

There Lodge Hungary it never existed, but many marched in it. With these premises the process at the expense of Piero Amara but not only that, because it is also a sort of Clean hands of the judiciary. Lies and conspiracies, misdirections and engineered sentences. Today at the Palace of Justice in Milan, the trial opens against the former Sicilian lawyer of Eni Amara and some public prosecutors. Why at the dock – we read in Il Giornale – it's not just Amara's fantasiesconsidered a sort of occult director who moved between the Palace and the judicial offices, involved with associates and accomplices in various investigations, from Gela to Messina, from Ilva to the vermin mine inside the Prosecutor's Office of Syracuse.

But also the accusation against the previous CSMshaken by the feud between former Piercamillo current classmates Davigo and Sebastiano Boldwhich broke out while the credibility of the judiciary's self-protection body was largely compromised by the investigations into Luca Palamara. Now, it is clear who is Amara's victim. But who benefited from his “Pinocchio tales”, as he himself defined them? Is there anyone who protected him within the judiciary or the institutions? And why? The arduous sentence at the trial which begins today.