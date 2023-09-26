They all loved him. And not just around here. Giovanni Lodetti left a deep mark with his passage on earth and today there was further proof of this. Emotion, full church and citizen mourning in Caselle Lurani, a small village in the province of Lodi, for the funeral of the former AC Milan midfielder. The Rossoneri club was represented by Franco Baresi, by a banner and a crown of flowers. Present at the ceremony were his friend Filippo Galli and Gianfelice Facchetti who testified to the strong relationship that united his father Giacinto with Lodetti.