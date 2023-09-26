Full church and city mourning in Caselle Lurani, in the province of Lodi, for the Rossoneri midfielder. The village parish priest: “A life dedicated to the good of others”
They all loved him. And not just around here. Giovanni Lodetti left a deep mark with his passage on earth and today there was further proof of this. Emotion, full church and citizen mourning in Caselle Lurani, a small village in the province of Lodi, for the funeral of the former AC Milan midfielder. The Rossoneri club was represented by Franco Baresi, by a banner and a crown of flowers. Present at the ceremony were his friend Filippo Galli and Gianfelice Facchetti who testified to the strong relationship that united his father Giacinto with Lodetti.
There was no shortage of teammates from the Trenno park, those with whom Giovanni shared the pitch and his passion for football once his career was over. The bishop of Lodi Maurizio Malvestiti sent a message read before the start of the funeral, during which Lodetti’s high moral profile was remembered. “A life dedicated to the good of others” said Don Gianfranco, the parish priest of the town who knew Giovanni and his family well.
