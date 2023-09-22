Giovanni Lodetti is dead, goodbye to the flag of Gianni Rivera’s Milan

The world of football mourns Giovanni Lodetti, former AC Milan and national team midfielder, passed away at the age of 81. In his career he has won 2 championships, 2 European Cups, a Cup Winners’ Cup, an Intercontinental Cup and an Italian Cup with the Rossoneri shirt.

In the national team he won a European Championship in 1968 and was bitter about not being called up to the World Cup in Mexico ’70 due to Anastasi’s injury which pushed coach Valcareggi to call both Prati and Boninsegna. World Cup which then became legendary for the semi-final Italy-Germany 4-3 and the final lost 4-1 against Pelè’s Brazil with Rivera’s famous 7 minutes on the pitch for Mazzola in the final).

Giovanni Lodetti, the basketball player of Milan and Italian football

Originally from Caselle Lurani, in the province of Lodi, where he was born on 10 August 1942, Giovanni Lodetti was nicknamed the “basleta”as he was called due to his pronounced chin, was a symbol in Gianni Rivera’s Milan.

He was a midfielder who ran, sacrificed and worked hard. Regular starter in Milan in the 60sthat of Nereo Rocco and the European Cups won in 1963 with Benfica (2-1 at Wembley. Altafini was the hero of the comeback against the team led by the star Eusebio) and in 1969 against the young Cruyff’s Ajax (4-1 hat-trick by Pierino Prati and goal by Sormani at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid), alongside champions and champions of the caliber of Gianni Rivera, Dino Sani, José Altafini, Karl Heinz Schenllinger, Giovanni Trapattoni, Angelo Benedicto Sormani. He ended his career with Sampdoria, Foggia and Novara, later becoming a television commentator.

Milan bids farewell to Lodetti: “Basleta is inimitable”

“He has an infinite love for Milan, for all his Rossoneri teammates and friends. He ran and fought, won and lived with the shirt of his life, Lodetti. To Mrs. Rita and her son Massimo most heartfelt and sincere condolences for the loss of the inimitable Giuanin, our unforgettable Basletta”, this is how Milan on their Twitter profile greets Giovanni Lodetti, who died today at the age of 81.

