The new Addams family takes shape. The first member to be announced is Jenna Ortega, who will play Merlina Addams in the series that will premiere on Netflix.

The 18-year-old actress will play the teenage daughter of Morticia Y Homer and the public is looking forward to his official introduction to the rest of the cast.

Ortega has worked before in a production of the streaming giant, on the film The day of yes, next to Jennifer Garner. It was also part of the series Jane the virgin and landed a starring role on the Disney Channel show, Stuck in the middle.

The new series of the Crazy Addams, titled Wednesday (Merlina), will be a spin off and will be produced by Tim Burton. The show will have a season consisting of eight chapters.

Crazy Addams – official synopsis

The series is an intriguing and supernatural mystery, showing Merlina Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Merlina will attempt to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that entangled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and highly tangled relationships on Nevermore.

Who are the members of the Adams family?

Homer, the father, is a sinister guy who tortures himself. Morticia, the mother, is a vampire who likes to walk through the cemetery. The other members of the family are his gloomy children Merlina and Pericles, the very strange Uncle Lucas, the butler and Cosa, a hand with a life of its own.