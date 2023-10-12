‘Loco’ Wagner spoke about the time he worked with Magaly Medina during an interview with the ‘Flaco’ Granda for your YouTube channel. Despite what many might think, the former member of ‘The great chef: famous‘He experienced very stressful moments during the time he was employed by the ATV presenter, to the point that he decided to take drastic measures to deal with this situation. The actor also began consuming cannabis oil to maintain a calmer lifestyle. It is important to emphasize that this input is usually used for medicinal and not recreational purposes.

“When I started working with Magaly… she is an intense person and I, in truth, had a great responsibility on my shoulders because she had actually taken me to the channel so that I could do a show on her program, like creative level, too. I felt a lot of pressure, that’s why I went and bought cannabis oil to vape, right? And, of course, you can smoke that everywhere, but it’s very strong,” he explained.

