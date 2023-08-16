leslie stewart and Christian ‘Crazy’ Wagner have returned to television screens as participants in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Although she works in the world of acting and he is known for her work as a driver, few know that the two formed a friendship since they were teenagers. This is because they studied together at school during his high school years.

“Leslie has been to the same school as me., she is older than me, but she has always been ‘lazy’”, Wagner commented in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Find out where Leslie Stewart and Christian ‘Loco’ Wagner studied together.

In which school did ‘Crazy’ Wagner and Leslie Stewart study together?

Although Leslie Stewart began his studies at Newton College and ‘Loco’ Wagner at the Weberbauer Schule, both came to share teachers at the Domingo Faustino Sarmiento school. Both the actress and the radio and television host coincided in this student center, during their high school years, despite the fact that they were not in the same room.

“I started at Newton, where they had English as a course, then at Holy Trinity College where they had English and French (…) and I finished (my studies) at Sarmiento“, commented Leslie Stewart, in an interview with Jaime Bayly.

For his part, ‘Crazy’ Wagner commented that he went through six schools during his student days and finished high school at the same school as Leslie Stewart. “My mother put me in a school that was three blocks from my house, which was on Sunday Faustino Sarmiento (…), then (the school headquarters) moved to Camacho and I changed schools,” explained the musician. in an interview for the YouTube channel Nothing is a big deal.

