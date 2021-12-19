After many years, Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas He spoke for the first time about the romance he had with the model Tilsa Lozano behind the back of his wife Blanca Rodríguez. The Peruvian soccer player gave an interview to his former colleague, Cuto Guadalupe, in which he told what he lived through during that stage that almost caused the breakdown of his family.

He clarified that he does not regret what happened, but acknowledged that it was a bad decision to start that affair. Additionally, he revealed what he did to save their relationship. Let us remember that, in 2013, Tilsa Lozano’s statements in The Value of Truth caused a media scandal.

“How did you manage to maintain the family union?” Cuto Guadalupe asked him. “I think accepting and apologizing,” he replied ‘Crazy’ Vargas. “Excuse me or excuse me?” Asked the ex-footballer. “Sorry and gaining confidence from day to day, that works and if there is love, everything can be done,” added the former member of the Peruvian team.

Then he did a mea culpa. “We all have that of having made wrong decisions, It is not that I regret it, but they are bad decisions that one makes , sometimes we realize it and we are already there. I think I would have liked not to do them and not have committed excesses. God forgives sin, but not scandal, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE Tilsa Lozano on criticism of Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal: “The rest is good to talk about”

Think of your children

Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas cIt was said that now he thinks more about his children before making a mistake. “When you have a family, they are the ones who are going to suffer the most. Of the parents’ mistakes, the children are the ones who pay. Mine are already grown up, the oldest is 13 years old, and they already control me, ”said the former University player.

YOU CAN SEE: Tilsa Lozano on César Vega: “Her strength is her voice, but her weakness is dance”

How did you meet Tilsa Lozano?

According to Tilsa Lozano’s version, they met an event that he organized in Italy in order to meet her. She said she was dazzled by the details the footballer gave her because it looked “like a movie.”

YOU CAN SEE: Tilsa Lozano praises Yahaira Plasencia as a dancer, but reminds her that she uses playback

Tilsa Lozano talks about having a friendship with an ex

At the beginning of December, the jury of The Artist of the Year, Tilsa Lozano commented that they do consider it possible to maintain a good relationship with an ex-partner and gave Miguel Hidalgo, father of their two young children, as an example.

“Yes you can be friends with an ex, I’m friends with Miguel, everything will depend on maturity and the way it ended. I have had a thousand problems with it, but we have always solved it in private for the well-being of the babies, “he said in an interview with a local media.