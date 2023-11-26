A few days ago, during the broadcast of the program ‘América hoy’, an argument could be seen between Pamela Franco, Christian Domínguez’s partner, Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo. This was seen by former player Juan Manuel Vargas, who was invited to be part of the program. However, his response surprised many.

In the magazine’s broadcast on November 23, screenshots of some chats between the idol of Universitario de Deportes and the production of the program were shown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeYKmLb8K1c

YOU CAN SEE: Student from Rioja entered UNI at the age of 17 to improve his city: “I seek to have a social impact”

What did Juan Manuel Vargas say about Janet Barboza?

In the screenshots shown by the entertainment program you can see that the production makes him an invitation and the former soccer player rejects it.

In the conversation, ‘Crazy’ Vargas expresses that her distance from the show is due to her disagreement with the treatment of the hosts Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo towards Pamela Franco, Christian Dominguez’s partner.

“Hello, it’s not that I don’t like the idea, but the way that lady treats her guests, for example, Now last with Christian Domínguez’s girlfriend there is no educationbut it is its form”, you can read.

Chat with Juan Manuel Vargas with the production of ‘América hoy’. Photo: capture of ‘America Today’

Finally, he indicated that he would discuss the offer with his wife Blanca Rodríguez.

What did Janet Barboza say about the rejection of ‘Loco’ Vargas?

The well-known ‘Rulitos’ did not remain silent and said that she did not feel addressed. “I shouldn’t feel addressed. Now he is going to consult with his wife, I think it’s good, Pamela Franco is Christian Domínguez’s wife and she already has her husband, that’s enough. You defend yours,” she noted with an annoyed tone.

What happened between Janet Barboza and Pamela Franco?

Pamela Franco made an appearance on a recent edition of ‘América Hoy’ and expressed her displeasure over the jokes Christian Dominguez had to endure during a live broadcast of the show with Chabelita.

Janet Barboza and Pamela Franco. Photo: LR composition/ YouTube capture

Janet Barboza did not receive the singer’s comments well and told her that she should not interfere in her partner’s work. “I think we’re mixing roles here. To me, Christian is in his workplace, and having his partner come and tell him how to do his job doesn’t seem appropriate to me.”

How old is ‘Loco’ Vargas?

The former Peruvian soccer player was born in Magdalena del Mar on October 5, 1983, so Manuel Vargas is currently 40 years old.

#Loco #Vargas #criticized #America #Todays #treatment #guests #distanced #education