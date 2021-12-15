Loco Motive tells the story of a murder that took place aboard a luxury steam train, the Reuss Express. The game, developed by Robust Games and published by Chucklefish, was announced with a trailer on the occasion of the recent Indie World. It is a pixel art adventure with atmospheres reminiscent of the stories of Agatha Christie.

The player will be able to take on the role of three characters: an upright lawyer, an amateur detective and an undercover spy, called Diana, Arthur and Herman, and must uncover the mystery surrounding the death of Lady Unterwald, a wealthy heiress.

In the course of the investigation you will meet a cast of quirky characters completely voiced in English and you will solve complicated puzzles to prove your innocence. reads the Nintendo press release.

Loco Motive has been announced for PC and Nintendo Switch. It will be released in the course of 2022.