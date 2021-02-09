The Abreu family is celebrating. To the recent incorporation of Sebastián to the Athletic Club of São João del Rei in Brazil, from the Mineiro Regional Championship was added the signing of the first professional contract of his son Diego in the same club that his father started, Defensor Sporting.

The 17-year-old will be linked to the Uruguayan team for three years in an institution that he already knows because he comes from playing in the lower divisions of the club in which he scored 92 goals and was also champion in the Under 17 category.

From the official Defensor Sporting networks they published: “Diego Abreu signed his first professional contract with Defensor Sporting. Congratulations! 3 years of contract, 3 years with more goals from Diego”.

Although Diego confessed that he would love to receive a call from Uruguay’s minor teams, he has already been part of the Mexico Under-16 and Under-18 teams since he was born in Mexico City when Loco was playing for Cruz Azul.

As for Sebastián, he also began his career at Defensor Sporting in 1994, although he later became the world-renowned globetrotter. In Defensor he played two years and then went to San Lorenzo.

At the age of 44, he managed to sign in his team number 30 and was officially presented at the Athletic Club of Brazil, which does not play in the highest category, but participates in the Minas Gerais championship with the best teams from Mina Gerais. Coach Fabio Mineiro commented: ” I went to Uruguay, he is very well physically, he takes care of himself. I saw him two games there in the Uruguayan first division. He is a guy who is an example and will bring a lot of return. He will help on the pitch, even at this age, if he fits the Athletic profile. He is very professional, and will also help to grow the Athletic brand internationally. “

But that’s not all because the Fool is clearly not wasting time. The scorer already has a verbal agreement to play in South America in the 2021 Uruguayan Championship, which will begin in mid-April. In this way, once your experience in Brazil ends, you will already have a new direction again in your country, playing in this way in your team number 31.

From the Uruguayan club they communicated: “We inform that the experienced forward Sebastián Abreu has a verbal agreement to defend our shirt in the next Uruguayan Championship. Welcome to South America.”

The 30 clubs of Abreu are: Defensor Sporting, San Lorenzo, Deportivo de La Coruña, Gremio, Tecos, Nacional, Cruz Azul, América, Dorados, Monterrey, San Luis, Tigres, River, Beitar, Real Sociedad, Aris, Botafogo, Figueirense , Central, Aucas, Sol de América, Santa Tecla, Bangú, Central Español, Puerto Montt, Audax Italiano, Rio Branco de Vitória, Magallanes, Boston River and the current Athletic Club de São João del Rei.

