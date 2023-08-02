Addresses linked to the deputy are targets of searches and seizures this Wednesday (2.Aug)

A locksmith was called by the PF (Federal Police) to open a safe in the functional apartment of the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) in Brasilia. She is the target of search and seizure this Wednesday (2.Aug) in the inquiry that investigates invasion of servers of the CNJ (National Council of Justice). Vaza Jato hacker Walter Delgatti Neto was arrested for the 3rd time. Upon leaving the deputy’s house, the locksmith reported that he managed to open the safe. He did not say, however, what was inside.