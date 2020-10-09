Household helpers are one of the jobs currently in tension. Illustrative photo. (MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)

What do an electrical designer, a household help or an IT project manager have in common? All three are among the 30 most “in tension”, those for which it is most difficult to find candidates.

Since the start of the health crisis, certain sectors have been at half mast, others are resisting better and continue to hire. But the current vocational training system, very structured around professional branches, does not easily allow a radical change of sector.

Several avenues were raised on Monday October 5 by the government with the social partners to facilitate these bridges, but a diagnostic tool unveiled on October 7 was missing. It was developed by Pôle Emploi and by the Dares, the statistical service of the Ministry of Labor. And it defines the sectors most in tension. Thirty, in particular, for whom recruitment is very difficult, were highlighted.

Three-quarters of these sectors in tension are trades of skilled workers or technicians in the building, public works and industry. Two very specific examples have for example been given: designers in electricity and electronics. We also find, and this has been a constant for ten years, industry trades such as boilermaker, sheet metal worker, plotter, locksmith, metalworker or blacksmith. But for these, the Dares stresses that the working conditions, which can be restrictive, partly explain the shortage of candidates.

There are also many shortage jobs whose working conditions are much less difficult. This is the case for engineers and study executives or IT project managers. In these professions, it is not the lack of candidates that is at the origin of the famous tension, it is the number of job offers which has continued to climb between 2015 and 2019.

All care professions are also concerned. Home help and household help are identified by this new statistical tool as in very high tension. The situation has steadily worsened for the past five years. This recruitment crisis is linked to the aging of the population. This new indicator should make it possible, region by region, to work better with professional branches.