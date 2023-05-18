Abu Dhabi (WAM)

John Nicholson, CEO of Lockheed Martin in the Middle East, confirmed that the UAE has the most advanced F-16 fighter jets in the world, noting that the company has more than 3,000 F-16s around the world in 25 different countries.

The CEO of Lockheed Martin said that the company’s Innovation and Security Solutions Center in Abu Dhabi has attracted more than 110 Emirati trainees since 2017 who are working on exploring the future of innovative solutions to address challenges within the aerospace and defense sector using artificial intelligence technologies.

He explained that the Emirati trainees are all students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and presented a pioneering example that calls for pride in dealing with advanced technology and finding solutions during their training period at the company’s innovation center.

He pointed out that these trainees have the opportunity to work on artificial intelligence, robotics, modeling, simulation, business processes and many other aspects that qualify them to work in major international companies, which is a reflection of the strategic relations with the UAE that extend for more than 50 years of cooperation and partnership in various fields.

He said: Lockheed Martin includes a number of UAE nationals among its employees who are graduates of the center. Graduates of the program visited the United States and learned about the various advanced technological systems, space, rotating mission systems and missions in order to obtain a deeper understanding of what it means to work within a major multinational company.

He pointed out that the solutions that Lockheed Martin is working on in training programs are linked to the processes and solutions developed by the company, so the trainees work with scientists and engineers in the company to solve real problems that customers face today in many solutions such as robots and artificial intelligence, and they are applied to the company’s actual programs, which contributes to To improve performance and to come up with some unique solutions as well.

analysis

The CEO of Lockheed Martin stated that artificial intelligence is able to analyze huge amounts of data in a very short period of time and send this information to decision makers to help them make the best possible decision in the shortest possible time, and said that Lockheed Martin provides its products to more than 100 countries around the world. The world, which contributes to achieving stability and security for that country or region, as the products include satellites, which provide early warning and defense systems, and the F 35 fighter of the fifth generation, the most advanced in the world, and the F 16, in addition to Block 70, which is offered throughout the region and the Emirates that have one of the most The most advanced fighters in the world.