Lockheed Martin plans to produce 650 Patriot missiles per year by 2027

By 2027, the United States plans to produce 650 Patriot air defense missiles annually within the United States. About this publication Defense News told Vice President of the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) program of the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin Brenda Davidson.

The publication recalls that in 2018, the corporation annually produced 350 missiles for Patriot and was working to increase this figure to 500. In December 2023, as Davidson reported, Lockheed Martin reached this figure. Currently, according to her, it is planned to increase the number of missiles produced per year, primarily PAC-3, to 550.

To expand production, the corporation built a new plant, characterized by the presence of many automated systems, and is also working to ensure the stability of the supply chain for missile components, in particular, by attracting additional suppliers to provide backup.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference that alliance members will study the possibility of supplying Patriot systems, as well as missiles and spare parts for them, to the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Also in April, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock reported that Berlin and its allies were exploring the possibility of purchasing air defense systems for Kyiv from third countries.