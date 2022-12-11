The Libyan citizen accused of manufacturing the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 in the skies over Lockerbie in Scotland 34 years ago has been detained by American authorities. The USA had been searching for Abu Agila Masud for two years, claiming that he had played a key role in the attack of December 21, 1988. The BBC reports it.

The explosion on board the Boeing 747 flight from London to New York killed 270 people. Another Libyan citizen, Abdul Basset al Megrahi, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the attack by a Scottish court set up in The Hague, but released in 2009 because he was suffering from cancer and sent back to Libya, where he died in 2012.