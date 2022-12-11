A Libyan man suspected of involvement in the 1988 Pan Am plane bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in the hands of US justice. International news agencies write this on Sunday based on statements from the Scottish and American authorities. The Pan Am flight was a passenger flight – all 259 on board were killed in the attack.

Pan Am flight number 103 took off from London to New York on December 21, 1988. Attackers detonated a bomb above the southern Scottish town of Lockerbie. In addition to the 259 occupants, eleven people were also killed who were hit by debris. The attack is still the deadliest ever on British soil.

Earlier, two other Libyan suspects were tried. One was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, the other was acquitted. Scottish authorities have always maintained that there was a second person involved in addition to the convicted man. In 2020, the United States officially charged a new suspect – the man now incarcerated.

The Scottish authorities said on Sunday that they would continue to search for any other persons involved in collaboration with the British government and American colleagues. “We are continuing this investigation with the sole purpose of bringing to justice those who acted in conjunction with this suspect.”