For the inhabitants of the La Atarazana citadel, in the north of Guayaquil, in Ecuador, the elections come loaded with multiple problems, one of them living a siege that prevents them from receiving family or friends, and which reduces their income considerably due to the passage restrictions.

The reason: having the provincial delegation of the National Electoral Council (CNE) as a neighbor, which inevitably leads to the closure of streets, sometimes for weeks.

Every two years, with local or national elections, the military and police divide the citadel and surround a perimeter around the electoral center, condemning hundreds of families to live locked up in their own neighborhood.

“It is complicated because they close the entire sector. Cars have difficulty entering and public transport no longer passes,” says Gypsi de la Torre, a therapist who has lived in that neighborhood for six years, to the EFE agency.

The electoral experience translates for residents into “having to walk longer distances” to be able to get to their home or business, “sometimes up to more than 10 blocks,” he tells Efe.

“War zone”

The “isolation” began in the early hours of Friday, after dozens of police and military installed the fences around a perimeter of up to seven streets around the CNE, a distance in its longest sections of two hundred meters. Sometimes even more.

With the unusual number of candidates this year for the presidency and other public offices, no one in the neighborhood knows how much they will get out. Y the fence could return in April if a second round is necessary presidential.

La Atarazana is a middle class and lower middle class neighborhood in the old part of Guayaquil, close to the historic Peñas and the Santa Ana port.

De la Torre tells that heThe most difficult night is that of the elections, when entry becomes stricter for residents and the CNE becomes a pilgrimage center for candidates and their followers.

Because since the afternoon, the political parties have already brought their sympathizers to the headquarters to put pressure on the electoral delegation abroad. That day, the neighborhood becomes a war zone.

“In the previous elections, when President Lenín Moreno won, there were many riots. Those who came to support their candidate and became quite dangerous. People came to make a scandal and there was a certain danger. It was worrying,” he recalls.

That election was resolved with a very small vote difference, in which there was also a digital blackout that led to fraud complaints for the center-right candidate Guillermo Lasso, who has his residence in Guayaquil and his core of support.

For the day of the elections, the neighbors buy in advance what they need and lock themselves in their houses.

Get to the hospital

In addition to houses and small businesses, there are two hospitals, a small medical center and a foundation for the terminally ill in the area.

“Imagine in this time of covid, when the hospitals are full, that assistance is needed, it cannot be passed. You have to ask for permission and the ambulance has to wait until the fences open,” explains De la Torre.

The presence of the CNE has had, on the one hand, the goodness of promoting commercial activity in the area but, on the other, that of becoming the center of a political activity that, at times, is not at all pleasant for the neighbors.

Worried merchants

“Working is extremely complicated because they don’t let you pass yourself. You have to beg the military, the police,” Raúl Medina, owner of a barber shop on the street in front of the delegation for 11 years, complains to EFE.

The closure translates for him into a reduction of ten clients a day to “one or two”.

“A neighbor was here recently and I found out from him that you have to get a pass. They don’t say anything, neither to the owners of the premises or to the residents. I didn’t take it out and I don’t know if they will let me in”, he laments.

Just over 13 million Ecuadorians are summoned to the polls this Sunday to elect their president and vice president, 137 members of the National Assembly and five of the Andean Parliament.

The residents of La Atarazana agree that, every time, the situation worsens after the polls close.

“In the last elections for the Mayor’s Office (2019) it was tremendous. We had to close because all the mob came, they wanted to get in and there were injuries,” recalls Édgar Gracia, who has worked for 20 years in a roast chicken joint on a street corner. to the CNE.

Closing “in trouble” has become routine in recent years, every time the demonstrations get violent, but its economic activity collapses throughout the electoral season.

“Sales are down because they no longer let anyone through. Those who consume are the military and police stationed, but that is very little,” he explains as he watches the billboards put up.

Sometimes they even close for a few days because sales drop “to 20%” than usual, because many times the police and military do not let them pass despite having a safe conduct.

“It’s time to go back home and we get a fine for not coming to work,” says Gracia, for whom the best solution would be for the CNE to “move to another place.”

