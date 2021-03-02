The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an unemployed (Asian) three months in prison and deportation, on charges of permanently infecting another person due to a sip of tea, according to investigations by the Dubai Public Prosecution.

The investigations reported that the victim was drinking tea, and a sip from his mouth flew on the accused, who in turn poured tea on the first, then attacked him with a kitchen knife, and cut two fingers from his left hand.

The court imposed a fine of 3000 dirhams in the same case against another defendant, who works as a partner in a restaurant in which the victim works, on charges of threatening the victim to deprive him of his salary and dismiss him from the company, if he issues a report of the incident.

The 33-year-old victim, in the prosecution’s investigations, said that he was present at his workplace in the restaurant, and he sat with the accused drinking tea, and a sip of tea accidentally fell on the accused, which provoked his anger, so he poured tea on him, then he took a knife that was on the kitchen table, and stabbed him In his left hand, and he was transferred to Rashid Hospital for treatment, and it was found that he had a permanent disability of 5% in his left hand.

He added that he received treatment for 20 days, then went to his workplace to obtain a medical certificate from the restaurant representative, based on the doctor’s instructions, and the second accused partner in the restaurant was present. The state, and not handing him his salary, if he insists on opening a report against the first accused.

With the question of the first defendant, he acknowledged the accusation against him, pointing out that he had not intentionally hit him in the hand, but had dealt a random blow to him without intending to cause permanent disability.

He pointed out that the second accused partner in the restaurant was present in his office, when the incident occurred, so he came to the kitchen and asked the victim not to inform the police, and he promised him to take care of the medical expenses, and actually paid 24,000 dirhams to the hospital, but the victim later returned the amount to the second accused. And he issued a report on the incident, which prompted the restaurant owner to threaten to cancel his residency visa, deport him and deprive him of his salary, if he insists on filing a report, for fear of a problem causing the restaurant to close.





