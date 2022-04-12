Pescara shooting, the attacker’s attempted escape to Switzerland

The case of the shooting from Far West in a restaurant in Pescara, which took place on Sunday, continues to be discussed. They emerge new revelations on the escape attempt of the aggressor. Federico Pecoralethe 29-year-old then arrested for shooting Yelfry Rosado Guzman, a twenty-three-year-old Dominican banker who is now fighting for his life in intensive care, after having shot called a taxi. “When he got on – says the taxi driver Vincenzo, a former Fiamme Gialle to Corriere della Sera – he told me:” I have to do a voyage long”And asked me if I could take it in Switzerland. I made it clear to him that the ride would cost a lot of money and he didn’t flinch, saying “I don’t care”. So I did the math, fixing the price on 1,500 euros; he showed me a roll of cash which, however, he did not give me. Then we left. I admit: during those three hours it was as if the seat of my taxi was made of pins. But somehow you always carry the uniform inside you, even if you are a retiree. And maybe thanks to my forty years in law enforcement I managed to stay cold… “.

“At 9 pm on Sunday, – continues the taxi driver to the Corriere – I receive the call law enforcement … The first must have been gods carabinierithe subsequent ones of the police with the commissioner himself, Luigi Liguori, who reassured me. We talked in a low voice, I tried not to make it clear who I was on the phone with. But something that man must have intuited. The commissioner had already indicated to me how it would happen by speaking to me, let’s say, from colleague to colleague. He suggested I tell Pecorale I had finished there gasthen to stop at one service stationget out of the car quickly and close it inside. It went as planned. In the meantime, along the Adriatic highway, I had reached the station Metauro. I diverted, approaching the distributor. I’m got out of the taxi pretending to start refueling but in reality blocking Pecoral in the cockpit with the automatic key. A moment later the agents swooped in. ”Today he will receive an official commendation.

Read also:

“The shadow of Frexit on the rise of Le Pen: for the EU 25 billion a year stuck

French elections: over 50% against Macron. Le Pen points the votes to Mélenchon

France, Pasquino: “Will Macron win back. Anti-political boom? It’s good for Fratoianni”

France, “Berlusconi would vote for Macron in the ballot”. And you? Have your say

Fassina (Leu): “Extra profits only scratched. This is where we need to draw”

Bianca Berlinguer gives space to Orsini: stabbed at the lesson by her father Enrico

Ukraine, Mulè (Defense): “Borrell? You can’t fight indefinitely”

Ukraine is preparing to become the Lebanon of the new millennium

France, street protests in Rennes after the outcome of the vote. VIDEO

Banca Generali, total net inflows in March of € 480 million

Unipol Gruppo, with UnipolMove enters the electronic toll market

Enit, presented a new corporate image. Brand identity renewed