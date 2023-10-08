In a serious turn of events, the talented Colombian actress Daniela Tapia She was involved in a high-impact situation. During her recent stay in Israel, faced an unusual experience by having to hide in a bunker. Join us to learn the details of this unexpected incident and understand what happened to the participant of ‘MasterChef Colombia’ in this tense situation in the Middle East.

What happened to Daniela Tapia in Israel?

Daniela Tapia was on vacation in Israel when, this Saturday, October 7, a war began between this country and the terrorist group Hamas. For this reason, the actress was trapped in the Middle East.

Daniela Tapia was born in Cuba, but has lived in Colombia since she was little. Photo: Daniela Tapia’s Instagram

The Cuban-born actress expressed that she is in a state of shock after witnessing the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which leaves a death toll of more than 250 Israelis and 232 Palestiniansas well as hundreds of injured.

“Hello everyone. Hard, hard. In my life I had heard bombs, going out on a terrace and listening to the sound of the bombs, you feel how they fall, it is very hard. I am in a house with a family, with some children, there are “a bunker that protects us, and nothing. I just ask God to go out and be with my family.”Tapia shared on his Instagram account.

Where is Daniela Tapia now?

The actress Daniela Tapia would already be on the way to Colombia in an airline that, as she claimed in her Instagram stories, has planes with an anti-missile system. However, she did not hide her fear, because, in the last thing she shared, she indicated that her flight was delayed because bombings continue to occur due to the Hamas War.

Who is Daniela Tapia?

Daniela Tapia, 36 years old, is a prominent actress born in Havana, Cuba. She obtained Colombian nationality by residing in the country since her childhood. Her acting career began in 1995 with her debut on the show ‘The dream repairer’and has since participated in a number of notable soap operas and notable productions.

Daniela Tapia has participated in novels such as ‘Victoria’, ‘Doña Bárbara’, ‘Bella Calamidades’, ‘Betty en NY’, ‘Loli’s Luck’ and others. Photo: Daniela Tapia’s Instagram See also Health already detects seven positives and 21 cases of non-human smallpox

In addition to her career as an actress, in 2023, Daniela Tapia was also part of the popular reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity Colombia’which gave him greater relevance on social networks and in the entertainment industry.