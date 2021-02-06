There are seven municipalities that have done there fortnight quarantine and have successfully lowered their contagion figure but remain closed. They are not happy.

The mayor’s of these towns and villages feel that they have been forgotten by the Junta de Andalucía after its decision to wait a few more days before changing their status.

Huélago, Píñar, Láchar and Íllora have spent two weeks with their bars & restaurants shut as well as their town limits closed and now they have all dropped to below the 1,000 per 100,000 contagion rate.

Montejícar, Otura and Gójar, which have spent the same two weeks with only their town limits closed off because they were over 500 per 100k, have also wrestled their contagion rate down but remain with the restriction in place.

It appears that the Junta has unofficially informed the mayors of Íllora y Láchar, that it they were still over 1,000 just before the Thursday revision (it’s now lower) the confinement would have to run another 14 days; ie the 12th of February. Obviously the hostelry sector is spitting feathers.

The Mayor of Íllora, Antonio José Salazar, suspects that the Provincial Health Delegation is not processing the figures correctly and has written a letter to the said administration expressing his opinion.

His town had been holding the infection figure down to 794.8 during the second week of confinement but on the very day that the Junta revision was taken it climbed up to 1,013, meaning two weeks more. He wanted the figures rechecked or at the very least, included when the next revision comes around instead of waiting for a fortnight.

The Mayor of Láchar, María Nieves López, said that in small villages like her’s it’s not the bars that are causing the spread, but rather contagion is growing in the domestic area; ie, spreading amongst family members.

The BOJA published on the 1st stated in paragraph four that “measures would be reevaluated when the situation changes within municipalities without having to wait a second fortnight, she said.

All will depend on the BOJA that is due to be published this evening.

(News: Poniente & Vega, Granada, Andalucia)