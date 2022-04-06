Locke & Key captivated users Netflix by showing us a supernatural plot, and although the critics considered it an entertaining series, it will say goodbye with only three seasons.

The news came from the site dead linewhere it was clarified that the series was not canceled or anything like that, but that its development was always contemplated in this way.

Locke & Key it was worked as a project of 28 episodes, 10 for the first season, 10 for the second and 8 to give it the closure that the executive producers planned.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, showrunners of this series, they revealed that from the beginning they planned it to have this length, since it was enough to tell the story of the Locke family.

In their statement, they both joke about the situation a bit and mention that they are the real keepers of the keys, which is true in a way.

Image: Netflix.

The last eight episodes of this work still do not have a set release date, but it is expected to arrive this year to give the series the conclusion it deserves.

What is Locke & Key about?

This series begins with the murder of Rendell Locke at the hands of his student sam lesserwhich causes his wife Nina to move with their three children to Matheson, Massachusetts, specifically to the Rendell family home.

In this house they find keys that can unlock the locks of several doors, and although at first it seems magical, they soon find themselves facing a demon who intends to use these artifacts for his own purposes.

The promise of the production is that they will give Locke & Key a satisfying ending, but we’ll see when the final season arrives.

Do you know this series? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.