Following a tweet that appeared yesterday, Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 of Locke and Key, the series inspired by comics published by the American publisher IDW. The series will be released on October 22, 2021, perfectly in time for the Halloween period.

After the release of a first teaser trailer last month, Netflix has released a new trailer regarding the plot, which will pick up where it left off with the first season, which came out on the service in February last year. The mysteries surrounding the death of the father of the Locke family do not seem to end, with new pitfalls ready to arrive.

As also confirmed last year, the series will go on with a second and third season, which will further expand the powers and dangers brought by the various keys discovered. Dodge, the evil entity who wants to take possession of the keys, returns to be present and try to carry out his goal, aided by many other dark forces.

This new trailer it also traces some events that led the family to move into the new home, after the death of her father in mysterious circumstances, which led Nina Locke to be wary and fearful. New keys and new powers will be awakened, leading the Locke family to confront their fears again.

New demons, new magic, new Locke & Key. Season 2 premieres October 22. Watch your back. pic.twitter.com/QEJEXGFeXY – Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2021

It is therefore missing very little at the release of the second season, which on October 22 on the Netflix subscription service, in time to be able to rewatch the entire first season and get in touch with the story. This series is highly anticipated by all fans of the comic, as you can read in our review, who have been eagerly awaiting new news.

The new trailer for Season 2 of Locke and Key promises new stories and tons of new powers, which will increase those already present in the first season. We also remind you that Netflix has also confirmed the arrival of a third season, the details of which have not yet been disclosed.