Not being allowed to leave the house, being constantly monitored and being tested every day: for the Chinese this is still a daily fear. While the world has largely moved away from corona measures, China still lives in a world of ‘zero-covid’. This means that the government is doing everything it can to completely suppress the virus. Where new infections appear, a strict lockdown follows. But then a lockdown in Chinese style.
Roland Smith
