Chancellor Angela Merkel rarely gives answers on talk shows. In the case of “Anne Will”, the Chancellor calls on the country leaders to order and threatens a hard lockdown.

Munich – In spring 2020, Germany was still considered a role model in the Pandemic control. In an international comparison, the Federal Republic of Germany got through the first wave of corona, and as the pandemic continued, doubts about the government’s corona management grew. While countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom and the USA have high vaccination rates, the vaccination campaign in this country is paralyzed.

But not only the vaccination speed causes criticism, the resolutions of the federal-state summits also cause astonishment among observers. Since some federal states only partially implement the resolutions or even ignore them, the Chancellor called on the Prime Minister last Sunday to publicize order. In conversation with ARD-Journalist Anne Will insists Angela Merkel on the implementation of the resolutions. If the country leaders continue to step out of line, the Chancellor threatens federal laws to protect against infection.

Lockdown at federal level: Chancellor would have legal means to contain the pandemic

As the dpa writes, the federal government could make far-reaching regulations for the countries to combat pandemics. The individual federal states would have to implement the requirements. This emerges from an opinion by the Scientific Service of the Bundestag, which is available to the news agency. Accordingly, the federal government can “fully regulate the measures to combat the corona pandemic” because it has the legislative competence for infection protection law.

The report encourages Chancellor Angela Merkel in her threat to adopt measures to contain the corona in the future even without a consensus from the federal states. Contacts could therefore be reduced or curfews introduced nationwide. Angela Merkel seems determined with a view to containing the pandemic: “This is my oath of office, this is my obligation,” said the Chancellor at “Anne Will”.

Angela Merkel puts pressure on countries – they react

The Chancellor had criticized the Prime Minister for not consistently implementing the Corona requirements. The ruling mayor Michael Müller (SPD) emphasized that there was opposition from Berlin: It is not wise to practice “country bashing”. It is about “balancing out the possibilities and the very different situations” in the federal states. “It’s not like everyone does what they want,” notes the SPD politician in ZDF– “heute journal”. Nevertheless, Michael Müller is open to nationwide corona regulations: On Monday evening he let it be known: “If you [Angela Merkel] is of the opinion that this is a good measure nationwide, then I say: please, go ahead ”.

Above all, the so-called “emergency brake”, which is accompanied by tough measures, remains a point of contention. This should take effect if the incidence in a federal state is over 100. Armin Laschet (CDU) refrains from implementing the agreed measure in North Rhine-Westphalia. If Prime Ministers continue to refuse to implement the joint resolutions, Chancellor Angela Merkel could propose an amendment to the Infection Protection Act. For this, however, high hurdles would have to be overcome in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Although a quick change in the law is unlikely, the Chancellor shows her determination: “I will not stand idly by for 14 days and nothing will happen that promises a trend reversal,” Merkel announced on Sunday. The Prime Ministers can understand the appearance at “Anne Will” as a final warning. (jjf / dpa)