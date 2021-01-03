B.Ayern’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is calling for the corona restrictions, which are limited to January 10, to be extended by a further three weeks. “The lockdown has to be extended until the end of January. Premature loosening would throw us back a long way, “he told” Bild am Sonntag “before the Prime Minister’s conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) planned for Tuesday.

“The numbers are still far too high. The effects of Christmas and New Year’s Eve are not yet foreseeable. ”This could only be assessed precisely in mid-January, said Söder. He sees “no sensible politician” who speaks of early openings. “We have to be consistent and not give up too soon. That was the weakness of the corona policy in Germany: started too late and stopped too early. “

The CSU boss also spoke out in favor of a longer closure of daycare centers and schools – and for an adapted vacation planning: “There must be no hasty opening of schools and daycare centers. Given the high number of infections, it would be irresponsible to simply send teachers and students back to school completely. It has been shown that infection and spread also take place in schools. The danger is highest especially after the holidays. ”The many vacationers from risk areas and family returnees caused additional concern.

Teaching, exam and vacation plans must be adjusted

But Söder wants to ensure that the students do not suffer any disadvantages: “Digital offers have to work and teaching and exam plans have to be flexibly adapted. We want to maintain the quality of education without creating additional stress for the students. In addition, the vacation plans should be adjusted. Of course this will not be a normal school year, but certainly not a lost one either. “

On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss the situation with the state prime ministers. It should also be decided whether the current lockdown will continue after January 10th. According to a media report, the countries basically agree on the extension – but not on whether it should last two or three weeks. The heads of state chancellery could not have come to an agreement on a telephone conference on Saturday afternoon, as the FAS reports exclusively. In particular, the countries badly affected by the corona pandemic are in favor of a lockdown until January 31.

“Vaccinations are the” only long-term strategy against Corona “

In view of the current situation, the CSU boss calls for a significant improvement in the EU’s vaccine strategy. “All procedures must be massively accelerated: the ordering and production of vaccines, including with national capacities. In addition, the faster and yet thoroughly checked approval of new vaccines similar to that in Great Britain. “

If possible, according to Söder’s request, the vaccine should be produced “even under license from other companies in Germany”. “It is difficult to explain that a very good vaccine is developed in Germany, but is vaccinated more quickly elsewhere.” In addition, more planning security is needed in the process. “It is difficult that in Germany we are only allowed to vaccinate half of the vaccine doses that are delivered because there is concern that we will not get another vaccine for the booster.”

In order to increase the willingness to vaccinate in Germany, Söder calls for politicians and other public figures to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. He worries about the reluctance to vaccinate among the staff in the homes, said Söder. “We urgently need to point out the vaccination once again and monitor the situation. Too much fake news still haunts the net. Therefore it is also necessary that in the near future the heads of the state and the federal states as well as other public figures set a good example as role models. “

Söder emphasized that vaccinations are the “only long-term strategy against Corona”. “We cannot narcotize our country indefinitely and finance it only through debt. That is why vaccination is also the better way financially in the long term, ”said Söder. “The question of how we survive Corona economically is closely related to the question of how quickly we can get through the vaccination.”