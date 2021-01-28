Protests against the corona restrictions have been causing serious riots in Tripoli for days. One protester died from his injuries.

BEIRUT / TRIPOLI afp / taz | In Lebanon, protests against the corona restrictions broke out on the third evening in a row. In the port city of Tripoli, demonstrators fought street battles with the police on Wednesday. The newspaper Daily Star reported on Thursday morning from a dead person. The 30-year-old succumbed to his injuries sustained in the clashes.

According to the Lebanese news agency NNA, 226 people were injured. Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and stones at the security forces. Some of the protesters tried to break into the seat of the regional government. The security forces used tear gas.

At least 66 of the injured were admitted to hospitals, according to the NNA. The security forces communicated, there were nine injured in their ranks. They stressed that not only Molotov cocktails had been thrown at the security forces, but also hand grenades.

Dozens of people had been injured in the confrontations on the previous evenings. Tripoli was one of the poorest areas in the country even before the corona pandemic and its economic impact. Since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, many of the city’s residents have lost their income.

“We are here to ask for food. People are hungry, ”said 20-year-old protester Mohamad Essedin.

A lockdown in Lebanon, originally scheduled for January 25, was last extended to February 8. The coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly in the Mediterranean country with six million inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 285,000 infections have been detected and more than 2,400 people have died in connection with the virus.

Lebanon is in the middle of the worst economic crisis in decades. The Lebanese pound has been in free fall since the summer. According to the UN, almost half of the population lives below the poverty line.

French weapons

Amnesty International (AI), meanwhile, appealed to France to stop arms shipments to Lebanon. Rubber balls, tear gas grenades and grenade launchers delivered from France were used by the Lebanese security forces to suppress peaceful protests, AI criticized on Thursday. France’s involvement in these serious human rights violations is “shameful”.

Aymeric Elluin of the French Amnesty Section demanded that France must stop its arms deliveries to the country until the authorities there admitted the human rights violations of the past and committed themselves to using these weapons only in accordance with international law.

The French weapons had been repeatedly used by the security forces during the anti-government protests in Lebanon in recent years, AI said. Amnesty claims that this allegation is based on the evaluation of more than a hundred videos of protests in the capital Beirut from October 2019 to August 2020, eyewitness reports and medical records.

The human rights organization accuses the Lebanese security forces of having fired tear gas grenades directly at demonstrators and firing rubber bullets from close range and at chest level. The “excessive use of force” caused serious injuries to the head, eyes and upper body of protesters.

According to the organization, armored vehicles from France were also used by the Lebanese security forces during the protests.