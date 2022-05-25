“Failing leadership” has allowed illegal lockdown parties to be held at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s in the long-awaited and Wednesday published report from senior British official Sue Gray about the so-called ‘party gate’. The report speaks of a “culture” of rule-breaking in the Johnson administration. “Many of these events should not have happened.”

Several British media reported last year that parties were being held at the prime minister’s residence during the start of the pandemic, just as severe corona measures banned Britons from gathering. In response to these reports, Prime Minister Johnson asked senior official Gray to investigate. A first 12-page draft was published at the end of January, the rest was postponed because the London police had started their own investigation.

This message is being completed.