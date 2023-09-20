Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 16:45



New front opened in the Ministry of Education. A group of union representatives of the teaching staff and members of the Teaching Staff Board of the Sterm teaching union have been holding a lockdown for a few hours at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education, on Avenida de La Fama in Murcia, to denounce “the “suspension of the hiring of secondary teaching staff this week.” The Administration, for its part, assures that the places are being awarded by telephone this week, and that the next telematic event will be on September 26.

“Many teachers are missing in language schools and institutes, and Education does not respond,” denounced the representatives of the union, who have called on interim teachers and teachers to join the protest this afternoon. “The suspension of the awards is even forcing classes to be delayed in many groups of language schools, and leaving groups of students without teachers in the institutes,” they denounce.

The new conflict over the replacement of casualties, an express commitment for this course by the Minister of Education, adds to the serious shortcomings that have marked the beginning of the course: delays in the installation of barracks that have left dozens of students no class, lack of school transportation for 6,000 students who have no way to go to class and supply problems in some school cafeterias.