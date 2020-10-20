Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, said that the country is in a very stable position in the fight against Corona, in such a situation that the negligence does not get heavy. He appealed to people 2 yards away from time to time to wash their hands with soap and apply masks, saying that even though the lockdown was gone in the country, the virus did not go away.

The PM said that today the recovery rate of corona in the country is much better than countries like America and Brazil. In India, 5 thousand people have corona per 10 lakh, while in countries like America and Brazil, this figure is near 25 thousand. In India, there are 83 deaths per 1 lakh, while in other countries including the US it is over 600.

Let us know 10 special things of PM Modi regarding the name of the nation-

1-PM Modi said that from the Janata curfew till today we Indians have come a long way in the fight against Corona virus.

2-Economic activities are also increasing rapidly over time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes every day to fulfill our responsibilities, to speed up life again. This season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets. But we should not forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. In the past 7-8 months, with the efforts of every Indian, we are not going to let the deteriorating situation that India is in today.

3-Today the recovery rate in the country is good, the death rate is low. India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. The increasing number of Tests has been a major strength in the fight against the Kovid epidemic.

4-Following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or that there is no danger from the corona now.

5- In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right. If you are careless, walking out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your family’s children, the elderly in as much trouble.

6- Keep in mind, whether it is America today, or other countries in Europe, the cases of corona were decreasing in these countries, but suddenly started increasing again. In such a situation, do not be negligent until success is achieved. Until the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we must not let our fight with Corona weaken.

7-Years later, we are seeing this happening on a war-footing to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Several corona vaccines are currently in operation in India. Some of these are on advanced stage.

8- Whenever the Corona vaccine arrives, the government is also preparing for how to reach every Indian as soon as possible. Vaccines reach every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

9- Remember, there is no laxity unless there is medicine. Two yards away, wash hands with soap periodically and take care of the mask.

10- Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement, tarnish our happiness. Carrying the responsibilities of life and vigilance will go hand in hand, only then will there be happiness in life.

