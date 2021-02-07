Every second German is against easing the corona lockdown, while a good third are in favor. Acceptance of the restrictions is particularly high among the voters of one party.

The number of infected people in Germany is falling, but the lockdown continues. Those responsible only hesitantly dare to discuss possible easing. Schools and daycare centers come first.

JEvery second German is against easing the lockdown to contain the corona pandemic. According to a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 37 percent are in favor of extending the previous restrictions beyond February 14, and a further 13 percent are even in favor of tightening them. In contrast, 30 percent are in favor of a relaxation and 13 percent for a complete return to normalcy. Seven percent gave no information.

The acceptance of the measures taken is dwindling, however: at the beginning of January – before the last extension of the lockdown – almost two thirds (65 percent) were in favor of maintaining or tightening the measures.

The lockdown is limited to February 14th. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will consult with the Prime Ministers of the federal states on Wednesday about an extension of the measures decided in mid-December, which include the closure of most shops, hotels and restaurants, schools and daycare centers.

Acceptance of the current restrictions is greatest among the voters of the Greens. 64 percent of them are in favor of maintaining or tightening it. Behind them are the supporters of the SPD (57 percent), CDU / CSU (56) and FDP (51). Only of the voters of the Left (49 percent) and the AfD (33) are less than half in favor of an unchanged extension or tightening of the lockdown.