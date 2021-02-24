Numbers are of particular interest in the Corona crisis. The Robert Koch Institute also focuses primarily on incidence values ​​in its new strategy paper.

Munich – For scientists, incidence values ​​are paramount in the Corona crisis *. This can now also be seen in a strategy paper that is said to have been drawn up by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *. image and Focus Online quote from the plan of the authority, which publishes the infection numbers daily.

The guideline given by the RKI is “ControlCovid” and is apparently based on the critically eyed “NoCovid” movement, which Germany first wants to free from Sars-CoV-2 before widespread relaxation can be initiated. The aims of the paper are to reduce the number of new infections and prevent a re-increase, follow up on contact persons of infected people as well as effective tests, promote vaccinations and the special protection of risk groups, especially in old people’s and nursing homes and hospitals.

Corona strategy of the RKI: Protection concepts should focus on interiors

At first it doesn’t sound really new. In addition, well-known doctors and aerosol experts have advised that the protection concepts “clearly focus on interiors”. Reason: According to the available data, the risk of infection outside is very low.

The target value recommended by the RKI sounds violent: an incidence value of 10 should be achieved. So: ten new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Especially in view of the mutations *, it seems like a wet dream. However, this value is “leading in the escalation” of measures. After 50, the RKI also leaves the 35, recently propagated by the government, indifferent.

Video: According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new infections fell slightly on February 23

Corona strategy of the RKI: Loosening can always be followed by lockdown

At least some opening steps should be implemented even with incidence values ​​of more than 10. The utilization of intensive care beds in hospitals by Covid sufferers or the infection rate among those over 60 are also important. In addition, the RKI makes it clear: Even in the event of relaxation, a new lockdown is possible at any time, depending on the required incidence values.

A division into four levels is proposed: If the incidence value * is below 10 – the so-called base level – schools, retail outlets and shops, universities, bars and restaurants, theaters, museums and all other facilities with appropriate protection concepts should open. However, general measures would also apply here, such as a mask requirement * in retirement and nursing homes and hospitals, the use of the Corona warning app, contact search and quarantine measures. Meetings with up to 1000 people are possible outdoors, but only with 100 people indoors.

Corona strategy of the RKI: Bars, clubs and restaurants open when the incidence is below 35

Intensity level 1 has an incidence of 10 to 35. Here, meetings of up to 500 people would be permitted outdoors, while up to 50 people could meet indoors. In addition, everything remains open that is also open in the basic level.

At intensity level 2 – i.e. an incidence between 35 and 50 – a maximum of ten people should meet indoors, bars, clubs and restaurants remain closed, the number of people per wagon should be reduced by extra trains in public transport, secondary schools and vocational schools should go in distance teaching.

Corona strategy of the RKI: If the incidence is over 50, only meetings with the family are allowed

With an incidence of more than 50, we would be in intensity level 3. Here, meetings would only be allowed within one’s own family. Retail outlets, restaurants, theaters and similar establishments would be closed, and outdoor gatherings would not be allowed. Daycare centers and primary schools should remain open, possibly with special protection concepts, this also applies to parks and playgrounds.

However, it remains unclear for how many days the respective incidence range must be reached in order to be able to jump to a lower level. An eternal back and forth between two levels would ultimately only end in chaos. In any case, the measures should be implemented regionally, based accordingly on local infection numbers. (mg) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network