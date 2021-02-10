The current one Lockdown in the corona crisis should generally be up until March 14th be extended – however, it suggests that primary schools in particular can return to face-to-face lessons earlier and open daycare centers beyond emergency care.

The draft resolution has been submitted to Tagesspiegel, on the basis of which Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to negotiate with the Prime Minister from 2 p.m. on how things will continue after February 14th. Until then, the current resolutions will suffice. As an alternative to March 14th, March 7th seems to be under discussion, the SPD countries only wanted an extension of two weeks and a clear perspective for easing steps in advance. “Everything is still in flux,” said the country circles.

With reference to the cultural sovereignty of the states, according to the draft resolution, how the individual state governments should remain open School openings bypass.

Open earlier too Hairdressers, here is an appointment on 1st March included in the paper. “Against the background of the importance of hairdressers for personal hygiene and the fact that they have been closed for a long time, it appears necessary to enable them to be used, as significant parts of the population, especially the elderly, depend on them”, emphasizes.

You can download the complete draft resolution here as a PDF.

Further opening steps should, according to the information, only be considered shortly before the end of the now targeted lockdown period. Literally it says in the still controversial point 6 of the draft resolution, which is available to the daily mirror:

“Whether and when the next opening step can take place should be decided at the joint meeting on March 10th in the light of the development of the number of infections. ALTERNATIVE: The next opening step should with a stable Germany-wide 7-day incidence of at most 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants respectively. This next opening step should include the opening of the retail trade with a limit of one customer per 20 square meters, the opening of museums and galleries and the opening of the still closed body-related service providers. In order to give citizens and companies planning perspectives, the federal and state governments are continuing to work on the development of the next steps in a safe and fair opening strategy so that our lives can regain normality. ”This also enables outbreak clusters and quarantine regulations to be better controlled and monitored.

That means: Retailers can expect openings from mid-March at the earliest – and possibly only if the incidence is not the 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, which was previously the limit value, but 35.

The idea of ​​the Chancellery Behind this is that, also because of the more contagious virus mutations and the shortage of vaccines, the numbers should be pushed down so far that all health authorities can permanently track the contacts again and break chains of infection earlier. There are also concerns that the 50s incidence could quickly end up in exponential growth with new lockdown measures.

Another problem is that the establishment of a nationwide standardized digital tracking system that was actually planned by January did not work out. The Sormas system is currently in use in 180 of 375 health authorities, according to another template for the federal-state switch.

From gastronomy The easing plans from mid-March are not yet on the agenda, they have to be prepared for longer closings – if this proposal remains, which is still unclear.

Overall, there could still be disputes at various points in the group with Merkel. Actually, the head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), should have worked out such an opening plan with the heads of the state chancelleries for the Corona switch this Wednesday.

SPD countries make demands for schools to be opened

Before the digital meeting between the Chancellor and Prime Minister, a new, fierce dispute over the opening of daycare centers and elementary schools emerged, which could now also include the duration of the continuation of the lockdown measures.

According to Tagesspiegel information in a proposal paper on Tuesday, the SPD side of the Prime Minister asked the Chancellery to open elementary schools (with mask compulsory in class) and daycare centers if possible from mid-February, all other measures should be extended until the end of February.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in the Union faction, according to information on Tuesday, that she was against “any relaxation” before the beginning of March, expressly also in schools. She justifies that with her expectation that the highly contagious British variant will also be dominant in Germany in a few weeks.

According to the current draft, which is dated February 10, 2021 7:40 am, it says: “Children and young people, like their parents, are particularly affected by the restrictions. To ensure the education and future of our children and young people, there are openings in the Care and education are therefore priority. This area should therefore be the first to be reopened step by step.

[Mehr zum Thema: High Noon im Kanzleramt – diese Woche könnte sich entscheiden, was von Merkel bleibt (T+)]

Several CDU-governed states such as Hesse or Saxony want to open primary schools and daycare centers beyond the existing regulations such as emergency care in February. Saxony announced the openings on Tuesday.

Discussion about step-by-step plans

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) said before the negotiations that he hoped that the step-by-step plans, as drawn up by Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia, would be discussed at the Prime Minister’s Conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday. In the ZDF morning magazine, he said that the individual step-by-step plans would now have to be superimposed. A uniform master plan is needed for the whole of Germany ”.

An unsolved problem on the subject of schools is how school traffic can be straightened out. “The use of additional school buses is intended to further reduce the risk of infection in school transport. This also requires additional financial support from the federal government, ”said a resolution passed by the Conference of Ministers of Education on Tuesday.

And: With extensive quick tests and a binding test strategy, the federal and state governments should in future ensure that all school employees can be tested at regular intervals, demanded the education ministers. “Whenever a school participant is infected, the respective learning group and all other contact persons are tested immediately.” Teachers should be vaccinated as a matter of priority.

The reports of damage “also arrive at the Chancellery”

Chancellor Angela Merkel has now at least recognized that it is hardly possible to carry on with elementary schools and day-care centers. “The reports about damage to children also reach the Chancellery,” it says. In addition, in the most recent public discussion with parents and single parents and in TV interviews, she promised to prioritize schools and daycare centers.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The education ministers of the federal states also insist on rapid opening steps, but ultimately the heads of government decide together with Merkel.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) demands a clear perspective for the reopening of schools, but teacher associations urge caution. “We do it in our country like this: where there are low incidences, we have left elementary schools and daycare centers open. And in hotspots we only have emergency operation. I advise that we do this all over Germany, ”says Schwesig in the political talk of the newspaper Bild.

“The incidence values ​​have developed positively”, it says in a resolution of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs before the federal-state consultations. Should this trend continue, the ministers of education “strongly advocate” that, beyond the final grades, the lower grades, starting on February 15, 2021, are allowed to go to the restricted regular operation, i.e. alternate or face-to-face classes.

The SPD has criticized Merkel for having an almost panic fear of school and daycare openings, but for not having been so energetic in implementing a strict home office requirement.

New studies on the risk of infection in closed rooms are also receiving intensive advice. “The inhaled dose is decisive for the risk of infection via aerosol particles in closed rooms,” emphasizes ventilation expert Martin Kriegel from the Technical University of Berlin. In a new study available to the Tagesspiegel, he comes to results that are also of great importance for opening steps.

There is a lack of good ventilation concepts

The dose depends on the amount emitted, the breathing activity (source and recipient), the aerosol concentration in the room and the length of time spent in the room. With a mask, the aerosol output and the amount inhaled can be reduced somewhat, as can the concentration through an appropriate air supply.

But good ventilation concepts have not been developed everywhere. The study comes to interesting results, which should also influence the debate about easing. Kriegel and his colleagues come to the conclusion that a supermarket with a mask requirement has an R-value of 1 for the risk of infection, that an infected person will infect a maximum of one other person.

“In comparison, the multi-person office with a 50 percent reduction in occupancy but without wearing a mask at the workplace has a value of 8.” That means that the risk of infection in this situation at the workplace is “8 times higher than in the supermarket.”

On the other hand, going to the theater with 30 percent occupancy and wearing a mask on the seat is only half as risky as visiting the supermarket. In a secondary school where rooms are only 50 percent occupied and a mask is required, the R-value is at least 2.9, without a mask the R-value is twice as high.