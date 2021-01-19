E.t is the fear of the highly contagious British virus variant, which has brought the federal and state governments back together more quickly than initially planned. The federal and state governments quickly agreed to extend the lockdown until February 14th. Gastronomy, cultural institutions and leisure activities as well as large parts of the retail trade will remain closed. In addition, the federal and state governments have agreed to tighten the rules for working at home. The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is to issue an ordinance, according to which employers, wherever possible, must allow employees to work from home “if the activities permit”. If you continue to work on site and you cannot keep a sufficient distance, it is mandatory to wear medical masks at the workplace. In order to avoid fully occupied buses and trains during rush hour and to relieve local public transport, entrepreneurs should make working hours flexible.

In local and long-distance public transport, as well as in shops and all indoor areas where distances cannot be maintained, so-called surgical masks and masks of the type KN95 or FFP2 are to be worn in the future. Masks with other protection standards or everyday masks made of fabric, as well as scarves, are then no longer permitted. Eight scientists who advised the Prime Minister on Monday evening had pointed out that even the simple medical surgical mouth and nose protection had a better effect than the everyday masks.

No nationwide uniform curfews

The federal and state governments, however, were unable to come up with a nationwide uniform regulation on curfews. The federal states have resisted the federal government’s request to include exit restrictions outside of corona hotspots in the joint resolutions. After a lengthy debate, the federal government and the states agreed on a passage that only stipulates that the states and districts can impose extensive measures in regions with high numbers of infections. The regional measures would have to be adjusted so that an incidence of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week would be realistic by mid-February, even in regions with a currently particularly high incidence, according to the decision.