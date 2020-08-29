In Kota Municipal Corporation area of ​​Rajasthan, the situation has become uncontrollable due to corona infection. In order to control the situation of uncontrolled corona infection, Kota Collector Ujjwal Rathod took a strict and tough decision by taking a meeting of officers of District Medical and Health Department, Police Administration, Municipal Corporation Administration, UIT Administration and all departments in Kota Nagar area Tonight has announced a lockdown from 8 pm to 6 pm. Collector Ujjwal Rathore while addressing the media said that now it is becoming very difficult to control the situation. People are being negligent. They, while consulting the authorities, have taken a big decision to lockdown the Kota Municipal Corporation area for 8 days. He said that very serious patients are coming to the hospital. The highest number of cases of corona coming in the district are coming out of Kota city. 94% of the cases are getting quota of infected people from the city. In such a situation, the lockdown had become a compulsion of the district administration and now the lockdown will remain with strict rules.

Action will be taken against those who do not follow the lockdown: Collector

Collector Ujjwal Rathore said that the district administration and police administration will take strict action against the person who will not follow the lockdown. The collector said that all markets, establishments shops, except essential services, will remain closed for 8 days in this lockdown. . He has also appealed to the people of Kota Municipal Corporation area to follow the lockdown.

‘The infected person should follow the quarantine, do not roam around’Dr. Vijay Sardana, Principal of Kota New Medical College, who was present in the meeting held in Tagore Hall, Collectorate this evening, has also appealed to the people to inform the medical department immediately after the infected person comes in, inform the district administration and Take that person to the hospital. Also, he has said that if a person is infected, he should follow the quarantine completely, do not roam around. Do not infect other people.

The number of corona infected patients in Kota so far is 5986

The number of corona infected patients in Kota has so far reached 5 thousand 986. The death toll has reached 110 till date. According to the report of the Medical College in Kota, today 319 new corona infected patients have come up in Kota and 6 people have died today.