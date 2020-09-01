Highlights: Markets will open on Tuesday from 12 noon to 5 pm on the demand of Kota Trade Federation Federation.

The decision to amend the lockdown was taken in a meeting held between the district collector and business organizations on Tuesday late evening.

Now the market will be completely closed on Sunday.

quota. The Kota district administration has given a major relief to the residents and business organizations in the lockdown on Tuesday late evening, reconsidering the lockdown on the demand of business organizations in the 8-day lockdown in the municipal area. After agreeing with District Collector Ujjwal Rathore at a meeting of business organizations on Monday, on September 2 Tuesday, the city relaxed into a lock down in the city and was allowed to open all business establishments from 12 noon to 5 pm. While on Sunday there will be a full day lock down.

District Collector, while discussing with business organizations, said that to prevent corona infection, everyone has to be aware by participating as a partner. He said that vigilance and maintenance of the guide line issued by the government is necessary to avoid corona. The administration aims to protect the health and life of the common people. The social distancing cradle and masks should be used indiscriminately in the markets. It is also the responsibility of the business organizations to alert all the shopkeepers and make the public aware and follow the rules.

Shopping from 12 to 5 in the afternoon

Keeping in mind the public interest, he has given instructions for relaxation of opening of all business establishments from 12 noon to 5 pm, relaxing during the lockdown on the advice of the trade organizations and on the assurance of guidance. Officials of business organizations, including Kranti Jain, President of Kota Business Federation, General Secretary Ashok Maheshwari, President of Hadauti Vikas Morcha, Rajendra Sankel, were present in the meeting. Earlier, on August 29, the district administration had declared an 8-day lockdown till September 6.

Kota Trade Federation gave 3-day ultimatum

On 29 August, as soon as the District Collector Ujjwal Rathod declared an 8-day Lok Down till 6 September. In the municipal area, it was then strongly opposed to the lockdown by business organizations Sir, Kota Trade Federation and Ghatak Sangh constituent Sir. The district administration was warned to reconsider the lockdown within 3 days and to open the market if the district administration did not consider the lockdown. The Kota Trade Federation had made it clear on behalf of the traders that if the district administration did not reconsider the lock down after 3 days then they would open the market. In such a situation, on Tuesday, the district administration amended the lockdown, giving relief to the traders in doing business.