The corona numbers keep rising. That is why Hamburg has extended and tightened the lockdown rules. Mayor Tschentscher calls for a uniform line.

Hamburg – After the confusion about the Easter rest, Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) asked his country colleagues to act consistently in the Corona crisis. Unfortunately, not all federal states adhere to the implementation of the federal-state resolutions and there is a “patchwork quilt” of measures, he criticized in an interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt. But that is dangerous. If you want to control the third wave of infections, then all federal states would have to pull the emergency brake now.

The Hanseatic city itself reversed the easing path it had taken two weeks ago. A new regulation has been in effect in Hamburg since Monday, with which the lockdown was extended until April 18, 2021. In the set of rules, the Hamburg Senate sometimes even goes beyond the resolutions of the Corona summit. Drivers in particular now have to adjust to strict mask requirements, as the news portal 24hamburg.de reports in the current rule overview. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.