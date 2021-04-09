Corona jungle Germany – a law should clear up the confusion. But until then: Who is still adhering to the Corona resolutions and how long do they apply?

Berlin – The federal and state corona measures repeatedly cause confusion among citizens. Joint action against the corona pandemic is becoming less and less successful. Now a law should create nationwide clarity, the Bundestag should judge it instead of the Prime Minister.

But it will take a while until then. The big question is: Will the Corona resolutions, for example the emergency brake with an incidence value of 100, even be enforced by the countries and cities and how long will the lockdown actually go on according to the current summit agreement?

Corona lockdown in Germany: how long does it go on and why is Saarland opening up?

The lockdown in Germany has been going on for months – and according to the decision of the federal-state meeting in March, it should apply until April 18. The Bundestag and Bundesrat are therefore under a certain amount of time pressure when passing the law. The summit also decided: If the incidence value is over 100, it should actually be tightened further. But there are always counties, cities and federal states that do not adhere to the resolutions of the federal and state governments.

If the so-called “emergency brake” takes effect, daily quick tests must be made available in places where distance rules and mask requirements cannot be observed. Shops that are not necessary for daily needs will be closed. There may be additional exit and contact restrictions. Many politicians did not implement these rules.

The Saarland, for example, has drawn up its own plan to combat the corona virus. The state has made itself a “model region” in which attempts are being made to get the coronavirus under control with other methods. Many politicians, including SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and Angela Merkel (CDU), are critical of the procedure in Saarland. In the so-called “Saarland model”, there are, linked to the submission of a daily negative test, openings in the areas of gastronomy, sport and culture, provided the seven-day incidence is stable at less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. If the incidence rises to over 100 for three days, the obligation to test is extended to all open areas, such as retail. If the health system is threatened with overload, all openings in the Saarland will be withdrawn, according to the resolution of the “Saarland Model”.

The emergency brake from an incidence of 100 is actually intended by the federal and state governments to prevent the health system from being overloaded. According to the Robert Koch Institute, two districts in Saarland had an incidence of over 100 on April 9th, 21st, including the Saarbrücken city association. The entire Saarland has a 7-day incidence of 91.

Corona lockdown: In NRW, exceptions are anchored in the Corona Protection Ordinance

Many districts and cities adhere to the federal and state emergency brake regulations. However, some also use the possibility of an exception so that shops can continue to remain open. The Gütersloh district in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, had an incidence of over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants for three days at the end of March and should actually have pulled the “emergency brake”. “In consultation with the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs, the district will bypass the so-called Corona emergency brake and rely on the general decree that will apply from Tuesday, March 30th, on the testing options and the retention of some relaxations,” announced district spokesman Jan Focken.

The exception rule may only be used if there is a sufficient and comprehensive range of free citizen tests. This is what the current corona protection ordinance of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia defines. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, recently proposed a bridge lockdown. The whole of Germany should go into a hard lockdown for two to three weeks.

Corona Lockdown: Outdoor catering was closed again in Tübingen.

The model test in Tübingen, where corona tests made it possible to access shops and restaurants, was extended to April 18. The incidences have also risen sharply there. Therefore, after talks between town and country, there were new adjustments to the concept and after Easter the outdoor catering was closed again. The incidence in Tübingen is 94.9 according to the RKI (as of 04/09 at 12:00 a.m.).

Berlin, too, is apparently going its own way in the fight against the corona virus. Earlier easings, such as in retail, museums and youth sports, were retained, although the incidence was now over 100 in each district at the end of March, like that Daily mirror reported. However, from March 31, customers must show a daily negative Corona test before entering a shop that is not needed for daily needs. Berlin’s Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) has repeatedly urged caution.

Corona lockdown in Bavaria: Söder is moving away from federal and state resolutions

Less than two weeks ago, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder spoke in the ARD “Tagesthemen” about the fact that some federal states were not implementing measures that had been decided. Many did not apply the emergency brake that had been decided or found it difficult to implement, complained Söder – and made it clear that he “did not feel good about it”. Chancellor Angela Merkel had previously said to Anne Will about the Corona measures: “There are several federal states that have a very broad interpretation and that does not make me happy.”

Söder now also seems to be moving away from the decisions of the federal and state governments, because new corona rules will apply in Bavaria from Monday (April 12). In terms of trade, these override the so-called emergency brake. The emergency brake states that, with the exception of everyday stores, all stores must close if the 7-day incidence is above 100 for three consecutive days. In the future, Bavaria will also allow in regions with an incidence value between 100 and 200 shopping with an appointment, as Söder explained on Wednesday. The prerequisite for this is a PCR test that is no longer than 48 hours old or a rapid test that is no longer than 24 hours old. (dp)