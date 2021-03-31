F.In view of the dramatic increase in the number of infections, france is pulling the emergency brake and closing all schools, kindergartens and crèches for three weeks from Easter weekend. On a weekly average, more than 35,000 people are infected in France every day. “The epidemic is accelerating,” warned President Emmanuel Macron in a televised address on Wednesday evening. It is not a matter of panic now, but of taking the necessary measures.

The previous restrictions such as the evening curfew and shop closings would not be enough to stop the spread of the British virus mutant. 80 percent of the infections go back to the British mutant.

The President appealed to the French to mobilize in the face of the third wave: “The month of April will be decisive.”

Starting Saturday, the closings of all non-essential stores will extend across the country. So far, these restrictions have only applied in the 19 most affected departments in the capital region, in northern France and on the Côte d’Azur. In the future, there will be a strict travel ban throughout the country, and during the day everyone is only allowed to move freely within a radius of ten kilometers from their home. The hated exit certificates, which made life difficult for many French during the first lockdown, should not be reintroduced, as the President emphasized. He decided to trust the citizens. The security forces would only control to prevent gatherings in public places and excessive alcohol consumption.

Macron reiterated that the new restrictions come with an intensified vaccination campaign. “By the summer all French people over the age of 18 who wish to have been vaccinated,” he promised. If the country remains “united and in solidarity” in the face of the new hardships, “we will soon see an end of the tunnel”.

The head of state promised that there would be a gradual opening between mid-May and summer. He admitted, “We could have done better, we made mistakes. This is true”. At the same time, he took an optimistic look into the future and described the pandemic as a learning process for the entire nation. “We’ll hold out,” he said.

Preference should be given to vaccinating teachers and security staff. According to a recent survey by the television broadcaster BFM-TV, 54 percent of those questioned are in favor of a strict nationwide lockdown. Macron had long resisted a tightened lockdown and argued that France was going a “third way” in view of the third wave. But the tense situation in the hospitals in Paris in particular made him rethink. The incidence value in the capital rose to 635 (per 100,000 inhabitants) within a few days.

Children and young people in particular get infected quickly. The number of school classes in Paris closed because of infection cases almost tripled from Sunday evening (246) to Tuesday evening (722 closed school classes). Nine secondary schools in the capital had to be closed completely because of clusters.

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, called for schools to be closed shortly before the President’s address. The proposal to bring the spring break forward comes from the President of the Regional Council of the capital region, Valérie Pécresse. The holidays are actually staggered by region, but Macron has now imposed uniform holidays that last from April 12th to April 26th. Students will receive online lessons during Easter week. Elementary school students are expected to return to schools from April 26, while middle and high school students will resume online classes.