Highlights: Lockdown in Raipur district from 21 to 28 September in view of the increasing cases of Corona

Raipur District Containment declared, all boundaries will remain fully sealed

Passengers moving from Raipur district to another place will have to get permission for e-pass first.

In Chhattisgarh, the number of corona patients has crossed 84 thousand

Raipur

Global pandemic corona virus cases are not taking the name to a standstill. In view of Corona infection in Chhattisgarh, Raipur district administration has decided to impose lockdown from September 21 to 28. Officials said that Raipur District Officer S Bharti Dasan has issued an order declaring Raipur district as a Containment Zone. The order has been issued from September 21 at 9 pm to midnight on the 28th.

Therefore Raipur was declared as Containment Zone

There has been a rapid increase in cases of corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh. There are more than 26 thousand cases in Raipur city. At the same time, nine hundred thousand cases are coming up every day. Officials said the number of infected patients has been steadily increasing, despite continued efforts to stop the corona virus from judgment. In such a situation, it has become necessary to declare the entire Raipur district as a Containment Zone to prevent the corona virus and break its chain.

All boundaries of Raipur district will remain sealed

According to the order, during this time all the boundaries of Raipur district will remain completely sealed. During this period only the medical store will be allowed to open within its stipulated time. Patients and medical store operators will give priority to the delivery of medicines at home. Petrol pump operators will only be given petrol for government vehicles and vehicles used in government work, private vehicles / ambulances related to medical emergencies and vehicles used in LPG transport work.

Know and what is the status of lockdown in cities

In case of urgent circumstances, it will be compulsory for passengers going from Raipur district to get permission through e-pass first. Officials said that apart from Raipur, lockdown has been imposed in other urban areas of the state. Among these, Bilaspur city will remain under lockdown from morning of 22 September to mid night of September 28, Durg and Bhilai city till September 30 in six other urban areas. With this, the lockdown has been declared in the entire Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area of ​​Surguja district from September 21 to September 28 midnight.

Corona status in Chhattisgarh

The total number of corona patients in Chhattisgarh has increased to 84,234. On Saturday, 1176 people were discharged from hospitals after becoming infection-free, while 19 people have died. Officials said that 9,18,455 samples have been tested so far in Chhattisgarh. Of these 84,234 people have been confirmed infected. 46,081 patients have become infection free after treatment, 37,489 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. A total of 664 people infected with the virus have died in the state. Corona virus infection has been confirmed to be highest in 26,899 people in Raipur district of the state. 310 people have died in the district.