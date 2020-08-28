Highlights: It has been found in a study that between April and June, the stress level of the countrymen increased a lot.

The situation in Mumbai is much more worrying than the rest of the country, their stress has increased by up to 48%.

During this period 65% of the citizens have suffered from normal to severe stress.

Mumbai

In a recent study, it has been found that between April and June, the level of the countrymen increased greatly. The most troubled are the residents of Mumbai. His stress has increased by 48%. This study was done among 8,396 people.

The situation in Mumbai is quite worrisome than other cities of the country. It was 37% in Bengaluru, 35% in Delhi-NCR and 23% in Chennai. The online mental health platform YourDost made this study about the effects of mental health of Kovid and lockdown in India.

65% citizens become stressed

This study showed that the lockdown had a widespread impact across the country. 65% citizens have suffered from normal to severe stress. During this time, the biggest question was how long the corona epidemic will last.

Increased angina, anger, irritability

The study reported that during the lockdown, there was a 41% increase in people’s anxiety or discomfort, an increase of 38% in anger and irritability. People’s happiness decreased by 6% and 59% people complained that their work life balance went wrong in this cycle.

Students are the most affected

YourDost’s Chief Psychology Officer Dr. Jini K. Gopinath said that the highest level of stress (39%) increased among students. This was followed by stress among working people (35%). It is feared that as the lockdown increases, the stress of the students will also increase. During this period, the quality of sleep also declined by 11%.