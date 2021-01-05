Because of the Corona mutation: The British government is imposing a tough Covid-19 lockdown for England – this should apply for weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic * : The novel Corona* -Mutation makes in Great Britain Big worries.

: The novel makes in Big worries. Last they rose Covid-19 case numbers in the United Kingdom exorbitant with tens of thousands reported New infections per day.

in the exorbitant with tens of thousands reported per day. The British Government of Boris Johnson now announced for England a tough one Corona lockdown* – this should apply for weeks.

Munich / London – Coronavirus– Bang out Great Britain! Because of drastically increasing Covid-19* Case numbers and out of great concern for the novel corona-Mutation has the British government for all England a tough one Lockdown imposed – immediately.

Coronavirus pandemic: tough lockdown in England due to corona mutation

“We have to be in England lockdown impose to the new corona*-Variant get to grips with “said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address this Monday evening. “That means that you have to stay at home.” This means that citizens are only allowed to leave their house or apartment for visits to the doctor, shopping or work. Schools are rigorously closed.

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/PUN79POzAw – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 4, 2021

Had this Monday (January 4th) Great Britain 59,000 new corona cases within 24 hours recorded. Johnson’s government leads the strong spread to the new coronavirus variant back, according to the first findings of the British to be 50 to 70 percent more contagious than the previously known form.

The virus mutation was in the for the first time at Christmas Corona crisis in Germany too been found.

Covid-19 lockdown in England: Great concerns about highly contagious corona mutation

Little by little, the countries on mainland Europe had because of the Corona mutation travel to Great Britain cut shortly before New Year’s Eve.

And now Johnson’s tough lockdown: The new Covid-19 rules should in England (around 56 million inhabitants) apply until mid-February. “Stay home, protect the (health service) NHS, save lives,” said Johnson in his address. Recently, there have been 20 percent more deaths, the head of government said.

Great Britain: Coronavirus lockdown initially only in England

That should apply Lockdown for the time being exclusively for Englandwhere the infection rate in the metropolitan area London was highest, and not for the rest of the UK. (pm)