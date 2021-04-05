The corona numbers in Germany are increasing. Nevertheless, the Saarland is now starting a controversial model test and is relaxing numerous measures.

Saarbrücken – The corona numbers in Germany recently caused concern again – the incidence rose and a worrying trend can be seen. Almost half of all Germans would like to see tougher measures in this situation, according to a survey, and it is not only in politics that uniform rules are being discussed throughout Germany.

Corona easing: Saarland starts controversial model trial

But currently Germany is still like a lockdown patchwork quilt. Especially the small Saarland is causing a lot of excitement. A controversial model test with opening steps for mandatory testing and contact tracking starts here after Easter.

For example, restaurants in Saarland can reopen their outdoor area from Tuesday if guests reserve in advance and contacts can be tracked. Cinemas, fitness studios and theaters are also allowed to reopen with contact tracing and a negative corona test, which must not be older than 24 hours.

Corona lockdown: gastro cinemas and fitness studios open – despite increasing incidence

In addition, the contact restrictions are relaxed: Up to ten people can meet outside again – provided they can show a negative test.

Testing, testing, testing is also the watchword when it comes to school: children and young people who return to secondary schools in Saarland from April 19 in classroom teaching must be tested twice a week.

However, the opening steps can be withdrawn again in the case of high corona incidences. That would probably be the case with an incidence of over 100. Then the agreed emergency brake would apply. According to the RKI, the incidence in Saarland is currently 80 (as of April 4). The trend is currently pointing upwards in Saarland as well. On March 26, the incidence was just over 60. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Tobias Hans wants to hold on to the openings.

This so-called Saarland model had already caused serious criticism before Easter. After the announcement of the steps last week, not only the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Association criticized the easing, Chancellor Angela Merkel also said that the conditions for such an approach were “not given” in view of the increasing corona numbers. (rjs)