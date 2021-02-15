Hairdressers are still in lockdown in Germany. The hair has been growing unhindered for months. Curious photomontages have now appeared on the Internet.

Munich – The people who are regularly seen on television don’t seem to have any problems with it – but many people in Germany certainly do: The hairdressers are still closed and many people’s hair is getting thicker and thicker in lockdown.

But what would politicians look like if they let their hair and beard grow free? Photo montages are already circulating on Twitter on this not exactly essential, but certainly amusing question. Angela Merkel can be seen there with shoulder-length hair. In addition to long hair, Olaf Scholz, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder even have strong beards.

Politicians with corona mane: This is what they would look like

The author of the photomontages is apparently Frank Lange from Essen, who used them for publication of image-Newspaper sent. And the effort he put into two smartphone apps, FaceApp and Lightroom Pro, is paying off. Marcel Dirsus, freelancer at Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, shared it on Twitter and promptly received over 1,000 retweets for it.

Hairdressers are still closed in Germany because of corona so someone imagined what German politicians would look like with long hair. You can’t unsee these: pic.twitter.com/twVmTFpty9 – Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) February 8, 2021

The Berlin politician Sewsan Chebli did not miss the assemblies either. “Olaf Scholz looks really good,” she tweeted. In reality, however, the Federal Minister of Finance has a very high forehead. So not going to the hairdresser for months would only help to a limited extent. But with a beard and long hair, he almost looks as if he is about to appear at “Lord of the Rings” or “Game of Thrones”. And Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder could apply to a rock band with his stern look and wavy hair.

Even if the lockdown at the federal-state summit was extended by a further few weeks, hairdressers in Bavaria can start operating again from March 1st. Not everyone found this special right in order, but Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has an explanation for it: It is also about hygiene and dignity – a statement that the opposition accused him of with bitter words. (ma)