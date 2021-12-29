Omicron, the abolition of the quarantine for those who have made three doses is almost certain

The decision is imminent. There is no more time to waste. Yesterday in Italy there were more than 78 thousand positives, the Omicron variant now spreads. And the effects of the Christmas lunches have not yet been seen. The CTS meets today to evaluate the probable abolition of the quarantine for those who have already received the third dose of the vaccine (otherwise the country will be blocked within a few weeks), but the real news is that the total lockdown is about to arrive in Italy too. for anyone who hasn’t even done a dose of Covid vaccine.

Political and government sources give for certain the decision which, in any case, ultimately rests with the Prime Minister Mario Draghi. And the hypothesis circulating is sensational: the fear is that New Year’s, despite the closure of the discos and the ban on parties in the square, it can multiply the infections even more than Christmas and therefore it is not excluded that the squeeze for the little more than 5 and a half million people over 12 years not vaccinated even with a dose click immediately and is already in effect for December 31st.

The goal is to try to block the spread of the virus by locking the i No Vax. The lockdown it would be, in fact, total and similar to the generalized one of the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Basically, the unvaccinated could leave the house only for health reasons (hospital or pharmacy), for primary needs (shopping) or for services considered essentials such as bank, post office, newsagent or tobacconist. Prohibited for i No Vax even visits to the private homes of friends and relatives.

A confinement that in Germany and Austria, decided at the beginning of December, has produced excellent results and that, perhaps, the Draghi government should have decided first to avoid the explosion of infections and swab chaos. Alternatively, if it wasn’t in effect already for the night of new Year’s Eve, the closure for i No Vax it could start immediately in January, probably from Monday 3rd and last at least for the whole winter. It is also a drastic way to get more people to get vaccinated.