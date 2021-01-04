Schools should remain closed for the time being and only open gradually. Teacher representatives suggest an additional school year.

BERLIN taz | The education ministers of the 16 federal states agree that opening schools is of the utmost importance. But at the moment it doesn’t work. The high incidence values ​​and the unclear infection rate did not allow it, according to a press release published after the meeting on Monday. Should the situation permit, the ministers of education want to organize a gradual return to face-to-face teaching: First, the children from grades 1 to 6 should study in the classroom again. After that, pupils of the higher grades should follow alternately.

The education politicians did not want to be more specific – it remains an open question when the schools will reopen. The proposal goes into the deliberations of the Prime Ministers, who will meet on Tuesday and discuss the lockdown, which will apply until January 10th. It should also be about schools.

An exception among the cautious education politicians: only the Baden-Württemberg school minister Susanne Eisenmann makes. The CDU politician calls on the heads of government, referring to children from socially disadvantaged families, to resolve that elementary schools open again from January 11th.

Representatives of teachers’ associations, on the other hand, welcome the cautious course of the Standing Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK). “From a teacher’s point of view, distance and alternating lessons are always only the second-best solution,” said the chairman of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, at the taz. “But with the current number of infections, a return to classroom teaching is not justifiable.”

He is in agreement with the chairman of the education and science union, Marlis Tepe. “It makes sense to wait with the schools to open,” she told the taz. However, Tepe warns not to forget pupils who are hardly supported by their parents when studying at home. She is disappointed with the efforts of the ministers of education so far. “Instead of complaining that disadvantaged students are being left behind more and more, all countries should have taken on more staff.”

Slow internet

The digital equipment is also still a problem. Although the schools are in a better position than in March, Meidinger stated. “But about half of the schools still do not have fast internet.” And: There are still major deficits in the learning platforms.

This was also felt by many students on Monday who wanted to start their first online school day after the Christmas break. Platforms set up by the federal states, such as Mebis in Bavaria, LernSax in Saxony, Moodle in Rhineland-Palatinate or Lernraum Berlin, on which the children are supposed to download teaching materials or meet for video conferences, collapsed across the board. After all: “We are working flat out to rectify the fault,” tweeted the support team from Lernraum Berlin.

Tepe demands that the KMK now also talk about how timetables can be reduced without endangering the acquisition of learning skills. In order to relieve students who need more support in learning, Meidinger suggests an additional school year as required. “We should facilitate the possibility of extending the school for a year, for example by putting students who wish to do so in study groups in the next school year.”