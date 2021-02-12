The current corona lockdown will be extended throughout Germany until March 7th. Nevertheless, the regulations differ locally – what applies in Baden-Württemberg?

In Baden-Württemberg, schools and daycare centers will gradually reopen from February 22nd.

There is no longer a general night curfew, but it can still apply locally.

Medical masks and contact restrictions remain mandatory, hairdressers are allowed to reopen from March 1st.

Stuttgart- The lockdown * because of the corona virus * has been extended. However, there are a few changes. The night curfew is being reorganized, schools and daycare centers are gradually being reopened. Because the haircut is counted as part of body hygiene, hairdressers are allowed to reopen under strict hygiene conditions from March 1st – other service providers, retailers and restaurants will remain closed for the time being. From a stable seven-day incidence * of no more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, further easing should be discussed.

Corona easing: Schools and kindergartens in Baden-Württemberg will gradually open from February 22nd

In Baden-Württemberg, something is happening above all in the care of children and in the educational sector: From February 22nd, primary school pupils will alternate between two grades per week in face-to-face classes. Daycare centers are also gradually being reopened.

German, mathematics and material lessons as well as preparation for transition for fourth graders are the focus in primary school, there will initially be no physical education. There will be one for those children who will not be in face-to-face classes in one week but are entitled to emergency care. In addition, there is no compulsory presence for the children, so parents can also decide that a child should continue to learn only through distance learning.

Teachers at primary schools and educators in daycare centers should be provided with masks. However, a mask requirement should not exist in primary school. The staff at schools, daycare centers and day care centers should initially be able to be tested twice a week by means of rapid tests until the Easter holidays without cause. The state announced this on its official website.

Schoolchildren who will graduate in 2021 should alternate between distance and face-to-face teaching, similar to the primary school model – however, the respective school decides how exactly the face-to-face offer is.

Corona rules in Baden-Württemberg: Exit restrictions

The exit restrictions are significantly reduced in Baden-Württemberg: Since February 11th, you can leave the house again without good reason – and in many places again between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The night curfew has been lifted overall, but can be reintroduced specifically for urban and rural districts by the responsible health department if the incidence of 50 new Corona * infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week is exceeded there. The curfew should then go from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. As soon as the incidence is below 50 for at least 3 days in a row, the curfew should then be lifted again.

Contact restrictions, mask requirement – that remains in the corona lockdown

With the extension of the lockdown, the contact restrictions have also been extended. People from their own household and a maximum of one person from another household may meet in public or private space. Children up to the age of 14 do not count, and there are exceptions for childcare. The obligation to wear a medical mask also remains part of everyday life.

