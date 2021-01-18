As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

Multi-week lockdown extension planned: Possible curfew from 9 p.m., fewer passengers in public transport, improvements to the help – a new anti-corona package is being put together. But Merkel’s lockdown problems are growing, the criticism is increasing.

Navalny sentenced to 30 days in prison: The Kremlin critic was arrested on Sunday when he was returning to Russia. One day later he is already on trial – in a Moscow police station. Now Navalny is calling for protests against the Russian government: “Don’t be afraid, take to the streets.”

Charité needs more vaccine for nurses: There is no sign of refusal to vaccinate at the Charité. The demand is great, but the supply is low. Not all of them are vaccinated in the corona wards. Read here why the vaccination debate at Germany’s largest hospital only provokes anger.

Drunken CDU district politician rioted at Asian snack bar: The Christian Democrat Harald Sielaff is said to have racially insulted and attacked a snack bar employee on Mehringdamm. He showed the police his BVV ID. Read the background here.

Interview with IW boss Michael Hüther: The economist accuses politicians of not having created an empirical basis for fighting the pandemic for months. He calls for other measures and says: “A renewed tightening of the lockdown is now difficult to understand.”

What was discussed?

Germany before lockdown extension: Do the rulers know what they are doing? From measure to measure it is more about the acceptance of the resolutions. But now a long-term strategy is needed comments our editor Stephan-Andreas Casdorff.

Change of power in the USA: Joe Biden will be sworn in as US President on Wednesday. Our correspondent Juliane Schäuble explains why this is, despite everything, a moment of hope. She writes: Trump may be finished, but hatred and anger remain a danger.

Which mistakes Merz even makes twice: Women are a power factor in the CDU and central to its success. Even in 2021, not all men in the party seem to be aware of this. Why it is unwise to underestimate the women in the CDU comments Maria Fiedler.

Schwesig and the Nord Stream Foundation: The Prime Minister has Nord Stream 2 finance a foundation – as a bulwark against sanctions. She accepts damage – because she looks at her state election, comments Hans Monath.

What can subscribers read?

Berlin real estate prices rise by more than 12 percent: Formerly drug district, now more expensive than Grunewald – in Neukölln and all over Berlin the prices of residential property are exploding. Where is it still cheap and will the trend continue? An overview,In which districts real estate prices are soaring and how much.

How Liquid Ecstasy Destroyed a Life: Erik takes liquid ecstasy for the first time in a Berlin club. From then on, the substance determined his life – deprived him of sleep, his job and the hospital. The story of a Drug that makes you dance forever.

She had Covid-19 and now runs a Berlin vaccination center: In March 2020 Franzi von Kempis fell ill with Corona and experienced a turning point. She then put her job on hold to become deputy head of the vaccination center at the fair. It opens on Monday. Read here how Corona has changed a life.

If employees are forced into the office despite Corona: Many employees have to go to the office even though they could work from home. Three victims report indifference, ridicule and threats of resignation. One was confronted with the sentence: “Then just leave your child at home alone!”

What can we do?

Read a comic: Absurd everyday life and flying visits to dreamland – Max Baitinger brings his own cosmos to life in his episode comic “Happy Place”.

View a gallery: Max Hetzler’s Window Gallery shows how art can be shown in Corona times.

Reading a novel: Austria is at the end, Europe anyway. David Schalko tells this in his evil grotesque “Bad Regina” against the morbid backdrop of Bad Gastein.

What should I know for tomorrow?

Federal and State advise on Tuesday for how long and in what form the current valid until the end of January Lockdown extended shall be. A number of preliminary discussions have already taken place today, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) received information from experts about the infection situation and the dangers of virus mutations. Night curfews are no longer a taboo, it could also be a FFP2 permit requirement in public transport run out. And of course there is that School question.

The German handball player play on Tuesday in Group final of the World Cup against Hungary. Regular goalkeeper Andreas Wolff will move back between the posts. The game will be broadcast on ZDF from 8.30 p.m.

Number of the day

150 years ago to the day that Berlin was the capital of a united Germany for the first time. Officially it is hardly ever remembered. The fear of driving radical right-wing “Reich citizens” onto the streets is obviously too great. Meanwhile, my colleague Bernd Matthies is writingThat even a clouded look 150 years back would have to come to the conclusion that Berlin, as the capital of the Reich, has by no means triggered any smaller movements than the merger to form a metropolis, legitimized by the Republic, in 1920.

